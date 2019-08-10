Report: Zidane Keen to Offload James Rodriguez as Player Eyes Move to Atletico

Real Madrid is keen on selling James Rodriguez this transfer window, but only if a team can stump up €50m for the player.

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Real Madrid is keen on selling James Rodriguez this transfer window, but only if a team can stump up €50m for the player.

It was thought that the Colombian could stay at Madrid after the injury of Marco Asensio, however, Zidane is adamant that he wants him gone before the summer is over.

Atletico has been showing a keen interest in Rodriguez, and according to El Transitor, he wants a move a move across the city to Real Madrid's closest rivals.

Madrid is reluctant to sell Rodriguez to Atletico, especially after the 7-3 thumping they received in pre-season. However, if there are no other suitors for the midfielder then they will be forced to sell to them.

Napoli showed an interest in the player, but were unable to match the club's €50m asking price.

Another reason Los Blancos feel the need to sell the 28-year-old is due to the fact that they are said to be looking to fund a massive move for Neymar. After spending huge on players like Jovic and Hazard, they now need to sell before they buy.

As a result, Atletico remain confident of signing Rodriguez, and are willing to take a deal to the 11th hour to secure his signature.

Rodriguez has failed to make a major impact at Real Madrid, and spent the last two seasons in Germany playing for Bayern Munich.

The Colombian had a good season in a Bayern shirt last campaign, scoring seven goals and bagging four assists in 20 games in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message