Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Holds Unwanted Premier League Record Following Spurs Defeat

Jack Grealish wrote his name into the Premier League record books on Saturday evening, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Aston Villa captain suffered his 19th Premier League defeat in a row - a run which spans over three seasons - as his side lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, securing him the longest losing run of any player in England's top flight.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Villans put in a brave performance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the Premier League's opening weekend, even taking the lead through John McGinn, but eventually succumbed to a late brace from England star Harry Kane.

Grealish will be disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded the crucial second goal, as he was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty area, and was duly punished.

19 - Jack Grealish has now lost 19 Premier League games in a row - the longest run of any player in the competition's history. Suffering. #TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/qqfJDpn8mV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2019

The 23-year-old was Villa's talisman last season, as his return from injury coincided with the team's dramatic upturn in form, as the Midlands club sneaked into the playoffs and defeated Derby County in the final.

Grealish was also part of the Aston Villa side which was relegated under Tim Sherwood back in 2016 but the Birmingham-born star has grown to become an integral cog in Dean Smith's side.

Despite defeat, Villa supporters will take plenty of encouragement from their side's display against Spurs, as they pushed the North Londoners to their limits.

This Grealish stat about him losing 19 consecutive PL games is meaningless. Bale went 24 games without a win and he turned out alright — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) August 10, 2019

If Smith's men continue to perform with such organisation and determination, it won't be long before Grealish finally breaks his losing duck. He can also take heart from Real Madrid's Gareth Bale who famously went 24 Premier League games with Tottenham without a win before becoming a superstar for the club.