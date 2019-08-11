Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Holds Unwanted Premier League Record Following Spurs Defeat

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Jack Grealish wrote his name into the Premier League record books on Saturday evening, but for all the wrong reasons. 

The Aston Villa captain suffered his 19th Premier League defeat in a row - a run which spans over three seasons - as his side lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, securing him the longest losing run of any player in England's top flight. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Villans put in a brave performance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the Premier League's opening weekend, even taking the lead through John McGinn, but eventually succumbed to a late brace from England star Harry Kane

Grealish will be disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded the crucial second goal, as he was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty area, and was duly punished.

The 23-year-old was Villa's talisman last season, as his return from injury coincided with the team's dramatic upturn in form, as the Midlands club sneaked into the playoffs and defeated Derby County in the final. 

Grealish was also part of the Aston Villa side which was relegated under Tim Sherwood back in 2016 but the Birmingham-born star has grown to become an integral cog in Dean Smith's side. 

Despite defeat, Villa supporters will take plenty of encouragement from their side's display against Spurs, as they pushed the North Londoners to their limits. 

If Smith's men continue to perform with such organisation and determination, it won't be long before Grealish finally breaks his losing duck. He can also take heart from Real Madrid's Gareth Bale who famously went 24 Premier League games with Tottenham without a win before becoming a superstar for the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message