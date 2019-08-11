Jose Mourinho Goes Full Mourinho in Assessment of Manchester United & Chelsea's Title Chances

Jose Mourinho has categorically ruled former sides Manchester United and Chelsea out of the upcoming Premier League title race, suggesting Manchester City's 'B team' have more hope.

The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by the Red Devils last December, with the former Chelsea boss biding his time ahead of taking a new coaching job. While assessing his options, Mourinho has signed up to do punditry for Sky Sports.

In his first outing in his new role, the 56-year-old discussed his picks for the Premier League title, notably excluding United.

When quizzed on his picks, Mourinho said on Sky Sports (via Metro): "Four: Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool and… Man City’s B team.

"When I looked at the bench yesterday, there were some images of the bench, and the players that were not even involved, I think even their B team could fight for the title."

United face a tricky opening fixture at home to another one of Mourinho's former clubs Chelsea, who he also tipped to be out of the title race, and he added that irrespective of the result on Sunday, neither side would be challenging those at the top.

"Independent of what happens today [Manchester United vs. Chelsea], even if one of the teams plays magnificently and has a fantastic result, I don’t believe that they are going to be in the title race," he added.

In regards to the other members of the top six, Mourinho concluded: "It’s also a little bit difficult for me, in spite of some really good players, I don’t think Arsenal will be in a title race. But I think Tottenham has to join it."