Liverpool Break Club Record With Big Opening Day Victory Over Norwich

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have achieved a club record, having scored 15 goals in their four season openers since the German took charge at Anfield in October 2015. 

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over newly-promoted Norwich on Friday night, with all four goals coming before the half-time break. The Reds blew the Canaries away with goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi after an own goal from Grant Hanley. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After the game, Opta provided the statistic that wrote Klopp's men into the record books.


Liverpool have scored 15 goals in their four opening day Premier League matches under manager Jürgen Klopp (W3 D1 L0), netting four times in their first match of the league season in consecutive seasons for the first time in their entire history.

The Reds bounced back well following their Community Shield defeat on penalties to Premier League champions Manchester City, and even without Sadio Mané the European champions proved far too strong for Daniel Farke's men. 

Liverpool also continued their impressive run against newly promoted sides, their victory over Norwich being their 12th successive win over Premier League debutants. 

Klopp's men will be hoping to continue their good start to the season when they face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening. 

