11-year-old Liverpool fan Louis Fowler met Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after he knocked himself out running into a lamppost while chasing after the star's car to say hello.

Louis and his 10-year-old brother Isaac chased after Salah's car at the club’s Melwood training grounds. Louis collided with a lamppost midrun and landed unconscious with a broken nose that was later reset at Alder Hey children's hospital.

After watching the collision, neighbors brought the two boys back to the street where they live which is close by the training ground, the boys' stepdad, Joe Cooper, told the Liverpool Echo. As Cooper called an ambulance, Salah, who had watched the accident, returned to check on his young fan.

The Egyptian attacker took photos with both the brothers, which Cooper shared on social media as he thanked the star footballer.

“Thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave!" Cooper wrote. "He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent!”

Salah netted one of Liverpool's four goals in their 4–1 victory over Norwich on Friday. Friday's match marked the club's Premier League season opener.