Liverpool Owners 'Tell' Jurgen Klopp to Sacrifice Domestic Cups in Pursuit of Bigger Glory

Jurgen Klopp has been told to focus on the Premier League title and downgrade any ambitions for the FA and Carabao Cups by Liverpool's FSG owners.

Owing to Liverpool's hectic schedule this season which includes two new trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup, the club bosses, led by owner John W Henry, have told Klopp that there is no need to worry about competing in the domestic trophies.

Instead, the owners want Klopp to turn his attention towards bringing home the first league title in 30 years as well as contesting to retain Liverpool's Champions League, according to The Mirror.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Klopp, who has already complained about the packed schedule this season, is set to give his fringe players and youth stars game time in the domestic cup competitions, allowing a much-needed rest to some of his key men - several of whom also played through the summer in the Copa America of Africa Cup of Nations.

While the report of the directive from the club bosses is unlikely to please Reds fans, Klopp has never seemed particularly interested in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup.

The German, who has never made it past the fourth round of the FA Cup, came under fire last season after handing a number of youngsters their debuts in the third-round defeat to Wolves last season. The German handed debuts to Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones whilst simultaneously resting his normal striking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

In addition, Liverpool have exited the Carabao Cup at the first opportunity in each of their last two seasons.

While apparently sacrificing cup success domestically, Henry oversaw the second trophy of the FSG tenure last season as Liverpool lifted the Champions League. Prior to that, the Americans had just the 2011/12 League Cup in their honours cabinet to show for their investment.

In the past Liverpool have been powerhouses in the domestic competitions, winning the FA Cup seven times (most recently in 2006) and the League Cup a record eight times.