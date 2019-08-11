Manchester United vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Find out how to watch Manchester United face Chelsea in their Premier League season opener.

By Emily Caron
August 11, 2019

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Sunday, Aug. 11. 

Sunday's match marks the start of the 2019-20 season and will be the 184th time the two teams have met. Man United holds the series advantage with 78 wins, while Chelsea has taken 54. The games have ended in draws on 51 occasions.

Defending champion Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title last season, finishing with 32 wins. Chelsea finished the season in fourth place with 21 wins while United finished in sixth with 19.

How to watch the match: 

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message