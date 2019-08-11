Manchester United Confirm Signing for Teenage Wonderkid

Manchester United have won the race to sign teenage sensation Hannibal Mejbri from AS Monaco, fending off interest from a host of Europe's top clubs.

It has been a long, drawn-out chase for the Red Devils, who have finally captured the France youth international for a fee believed to be around £9m.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

16-year-old Mejbri has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona, but Man Utd confirmed the inclusion of the wonderkid in their new academy deals on their official site.

Mejbri's relationship with Monaco deteriorated quickly following a contract dispute, and the youngster was subsequently frozen out of the French team's plans.

The youngster has been at Carrington ahead of his move to Manchester, as the club wanted to do everything within their power to secure the signature of the talented 16-year-old.

He joined Les Monegasques in August 2018 for a measly £1m, and although Man Utd were hoping to sign the Frenchman for a smaller fee, Monaco stood firm on their valuation of the footballing prodigy.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 16-year-old's move to Old Trafford is subject to FIFA approval, and if confirmed, Mejbri will join Man Utd when he turns 17 in January.

Le Parisien reported that the young Frenchman met with national compatriots Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, who convinced Mejbri "join them quickly," as the Red Devils prepare to fight for a top-four finish this season.