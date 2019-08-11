Premier League Team News: Leicester vs Wolves - Confirmed Lineups

Leicester City’s first home game and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first away game in the Premier League last season was in this fixture at the King Power Stadium on MD2. Leicester City prevailed 2-0.

The last meeting between Leicester and Wolves was in January 2019, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 4-3 at Molineux thanks to a last-minute winner from Diogo Jota.

The last time that Leicester and Wolves met on the opening matchday of a league season was in 1934/35 (1-1 draw at Leicester City) – that season, the Foxes were relegated from the top flight.

Our first XI of the 2019/20 Premier League season! 🦊#LeiWol — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 11, 2019

Leicester have lost their last three opening games to a league season. However, when kicking off the campaign at home the Foxes haven’t lost since 2007/08 against Blackpool in the Championship, winning four and drawing one since.

This is the first time ever that Wolves are playing their first top flight game of the season on a Sunday, while the only previous occasion Leicester kicked off their top flight campaign on Sunday was in 1994/95 in a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Leicester kept a clean sheet in each of their last two home games in 2018/19. They’ve not gone three league games without conceding at the King Power Stadium since May 2017.

Wolves have won just one of their last seven away Premier League games (D2 L4), with that win coming at Watford in April.

In their 4-3 victory over Leicester in January, Diogo Jota became the first Wolves player to score a top flight hat-trick since John Richards in October 1977 (also against Leicester City). He also became the second Portuguese player to score a Premier League hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has drawn both of his Premier League meetings with Wolves (as Swansea manager in 2011/12). Wolves are one of just three teams Rodgers has faced but failed to beat in the competition (also Chelsea and Watford).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored four goals in his last four Premier League opening weekend matches. Vardy has also scored 53% of Leicester’s Premier League goals under Brendan Rodgers (9/17).

