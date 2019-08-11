Twitter Reacts as Unai Emery Names Rather Uninspiring Arsenal Lineup for Newcastle Clash

Its the moment we've had been waiting for.

A summer of upheaval that left many rival supporters left with an element of jealously following the fine work Arsenal had done in the transfer window, was about to be unleashed on the Premier League.

And then the lineup came out.

Ermmm, where are they all?

That's right, not one player made their way into Emery's starting XI. No Nicolas Pepe, no Dani Ceballos, no David Luiz, no Gabriel Martinelli for crying out loud.

Needless to say, many Gunners fans weren't best pleased, naturally taking to Twitter to convey their discontent.

Great banter lads. Now post the real lineup. — LacaJet (@Diff_KnockFC) August 11, 2019

No chance I would have ever guessed this Arsenal lineup. — Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) August 11, 2019

Why is the Arsenal lineup looking like they're playing the Carabao Cup? I swear this club loves mediocre results. — Jesse Swiswi (@JayFromVenda) August 11, 2019

Looking at that lineup it feels like we haven't made any signings atall. — R (@ArsenalUltra49) August 11, 2019

One fan, clearly not an Arsenal one, pointed out the bench is in fact significantly stronger than the outfield one

Arsenal have a better midfield on their bench than United will have in our starting lineup later today — Abdul-Mueen (@Mueen11_) August 11, 2019

Having forked out a staggering £72m on their club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, his omission form the starting lineup didn't sit too well in Arsenal fans' stomachs.

why are Pepe, Laca and Torreira not starting pls — Nicolas Pépé (@KojoTds) August 11, 2019

Pepe's on the bench nvm — Nigel Uno (@cyborg_5) August 11, 2019

Wah the hell is Arsenal doing? Why Pepe And Ceballos bench? 🤨 — John Wicked (@MissaSimith) August 11, 2019

We signed all theseplayers just to use last season’s squad? — NicolasPepe⭐️🇬🇭 (@Dolphin_digi) August 11, 2019

Tottenham fans were already preparing their digs at him...

How am I meant to already call Nicolas Pepe a fraud if he isn’t even stating for Arsenal today... — Max (@MaxTHFC_) August 11, 2019

While some got the ball rolling..

Nicolas Pépé getting dropped for Reiss-Nelson already???

£72 Million down the drain 🤣 — KS (@KS4LFC) August 11, 2019

More notably, however, was not who was starting or featuring on the bench.

Instead, focus was on who wasn't in the squad at all. Yes, no sight whatsoever of Shkodran Mustafi.

Mustafi not in the team for today get in!!!! — Hassan A (@H4ssan1998) August 11, 2019

Emery is literally done with Mustafi, you love to see it — season of the witch (@obvszee) August 11, 2019

For some it glossed over the uninspiring lineup.

The fact that Mustafi ain't in the squad is enough for me to say that's an exciting line up. #NEWARS #COYG — bÂdMuS 🙅🏾‍♂️ 🇳🇬🇨🇦🍁 (@bAdDiE_bOy) August 11, 2019

Let's see how it turns out...