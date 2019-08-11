Twitter Reacts as Unai Emery Names Rather Uninspiring Arsenal Lineup for Newcastle Clash

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Its the moment we've had been waiting for.

A summer of upheaval that left many rival supporters left with an element of jealously following the fine work Arsenal had done in the transfer window, was about to be unleashed on the Premier League.

And then the lineup came out.

Ermmm, where are they all? 

That's right, not one player made their way into Emery's starting XI. No Nicolas Pepe, no Dani Ceballos, no David Luiz, no Gabriel Martinelli for crying out loud.

Needless to say, many Gunners fans weren't best pleased, naturally taking to Twitter to convey their discontent.

One fan, clearly not an Arsenal one, pointed out the bench is in fact significantly stronger than the outfield one

Having forked out a staggering £72m on their club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, his omission form the starting lineup didn't sit too well in Arsenal fans' stomachs.

Tottenham fans were already preparing their digs at him... 

While some got the ball rolling..

More notably, however, was not who was starting or featuring on the bench.

Instead, focus was on who wasn't in the squad at all. Yes, no sight whatsoever of Shkodran Mustafi. 

For some it glossed over the uninspiring lineup.

Let's see how it turns out...

