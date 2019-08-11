Virgil van Dijk Reveals What He Told Adrián After New Liverpool Goalkeeper Replaced Injured Alisson

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has revealed what he told Adrián when he came on a substitute against Norwich on the opening day of the season, before insisting that he is capable of filling in for the injured Alisson.





The 32-year-old only joined Liverpool on a free transfer at the beginning of the week, after backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet opted to depart for first team football at Club Brugge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former West Ham stopper was probably not expecting to be thrust straight into action, but was called upon after the Brazilian limped off in the 39th minute at Anfield with a calf injury. While the results of Alisson's scans are yet to be revealed, he is expected to be out for several weeks - meaning Adrián will have to step up until he returns.





That hasn't phased Van Dijk, though, who insisted that Adrián is a more than capable temporary replacement, despite admitting that Alisson's injury is a blow for Liverpool.





"Alisson is a very important player for us and we don’t know what the damage is yet but we do know we’ll have to deal with it," Van Dijk said, as quoted by Metro.





"I didn’t get the chance to say very much to Adrian except “good luck” when he came on. But he’s an experienced goalkeeper at that stage in his career where he can probably slot into a new team quite easily.

"He’s been through a few situations in his time. I’m sure he’ll be fine if he just does his normal thing."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Adrián spent six years with West Ham, making 150 appearances for the Hammers before falling behind Lukasz Fabianski in the London Stadium pecking order. With his contract up at the end of the season, the Spaniard opted to leave in search of regular football - before Liverpool surprisingly came knocking after Mignolet's departure.

The former Real Betis star failed to make a Premier League appearance last season, but his debut performance, and cult status at West Ham, should provide hope that he's got things firmly under control until Alisson returns.