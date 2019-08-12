1999 Women's World Cup Winner Kate Markgraf to Be Named First Ever USWNT General Manager

USWNT legend and 1999 Women’s World Cup winner Kate Markgraf is set to be appointed as the first ever general manager in the history of the women's national team.





Coming off the back of a second consecutive World Cup win, the first time an American team has successfully retained the title, and engaging in an ongoing legal battle with U.S. Soccer in the fight for equal pay, it is a very important time for the USWNT.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Yahoo! Sports has reported that Markgraf will be announced in the role imminently.

The 42-year-old former defender had expressed interest in becoming general manager when the question was posed by ESPN last week and Markgraf would bring a wealth of experience to the role after her career as a player, coach, broadcaster and soccer administrator.

Markgraf played college soccer for the University of Notre Dame and was one of the youngest members of the USWNT roster at the 1999 Women’s World Cup, and the second youngest that started the final after current U.S. Soccer vice-president Cindy Parlow Cone.

From her international debut in 1998 until her retirement in 2010, Markgraf played 201 times for the USWNT, placing her just outside the all-time top 10. As well as the 1999 World Cup, she won Olympic gold medals with the team in 2004 and 2008, and a silver medal in 2000.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

Markgraf has worked as a coach at college level and has also been a commentator for multiple U.S. television networks on men’s and women’s football since retiring. She also holds a degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame achieved in 2008.

Markgraf’s first major task in her new role will be identifying and naming a successor to departing head coach Jill Ellis, who has opted to step down after five years in charge.