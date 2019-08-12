Gabriel Jesus: Man City Striker in the Form of His Life With Incredible Recent Record

Gabriel Jesus may not always be first choice for Manchester City, but he has quickly become a reliable goalscorer for Pep Guardiola's side since signing from Palmeiras in 2017.

The fee for the young Brazilian forward back then was just £28.8m. That fee almost seem ludicrous now, given the market's constant inflation. The 22-year-old is now surely worth triple that amount after scoring 46 goals in 102 appearances for the Citizens.

In his two and a half years at the club, Jesus has also provided 16 assists for his teammates, taking his tally up to 62 goal contributions for the club all in all.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Jesus' form is only going one way, with his end product just getting better and better.

According to Opta, Jesus has been directly involved in 18 goals for the Citizens (scoring 13 and assisting a further five) in his last ten games.

However, life isn't simple for Jesus at a club like City, as he has the consistently brilliant Sergio Aguero to compete with for a starting spot.

Like Jesus, Aguero's goalscoring record is impressive to say the least. He has scored 232 goals in 339 appearances, adding a further 69 assists.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With the Argentine's injury record, Jesus is always likely to get game time when Aguero is out of the team. However, given that the Brazilian started City's first match of the season against West Ham United, it seems that he is in for a bigger role than just a back-up striker.

At 31, Aguero could be coming towards the last few years of his tenure as Manchester City's star striker and Pep Guardiola could be slowly fazing him out of the team whilst implementing 22-year-old Jesus as his replacement.

For this campaign though, strength in depth at City is high, particularly in attacking areas which bodes well as they attempt to win a third Premier League season on the bounce.