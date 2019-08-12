Galatasaray Target London-Based Midfielders as European Transfer Deadline Approaches

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Galatasaray are looking to take one of two out of favour Premier League midfielders to Turkey before the end of their transfer window this summer, with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Wanyama on their shortlist. 

The Turkish giants are in need of a defensive midfielder and will now look to complete a deal for one of the two London-based players before the end of the month.

Fanatik report that Galatasaray board member Sukru Haznedar is currently in London in order to green light a move for one of the pair. 

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan after failing to impress at Stamford Bridge following his move from Monaco.

The Frenchman played 42 times in Italy, scoring once and generating one assist as he recovered from a slow start to become a valuable member of Gennaro Gattuso's midfield. He has played just 43 times for Chelsea since arriving at the club, scoring three times and setting up three for his teammates.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Victor Wanyama's time at Tottenham has been plagued by injury, and he was not involved in Spurs' opening Premier League win of the season against Aston Villa.

The Kenya international has played 93 times for Spurs, scoring seven goals and generating one assist.

Before that he excelled for Southampton and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, dictating play and providing a goal threat whilst still shielding the back four with tireless energy.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As Bakayoko is seemingly out of Frank Lampard's plans, reports in Turkey claim that a €1.5m loan fee has been offered to Chelsea for his services.

As for Wanyama, the summer arrivals of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have left Mauricio Pochettino's midfield congested, and the Kenyan may find himself struggling for time. 

