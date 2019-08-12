Hannibal Mejbri: 6 Things to Know About Manchester United's Latest Wonderkid

Manchester United were busy during the summer, bringing in a number of new first-team stars. However, one signing which almost flew under the radar was their acquisition of 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco for around £9m.

Mejbri is set to join up with the club's academy, but there is a real belief that Mejbri will be able to make a real impact on the senior side in the not-too-distant future.

Here are six you need to know about Mejbri.

He Has Been Tracked Since He Was 9 Years Old

All this attention won't have come as a real surprise to Mejbri, who has been in the limelight ever since he was nine years old. Nine.

Speaking to AFP (via RTL), Mejbri's father, Lofti, confessed that agents and scouts have been chasing Mejbri for years, insisting that he always fought off their advances to try and protect his son.

Thanks to that guidance, Mejbri has managed to grow on his own, and it has now led him to the doors of Old Trafford.

His Dad Wanted Him to Become a Doctor

Following his transfer to Manchester United, AS Monaco would like to wish Hannibal Mejbri all the best in his future career. pic.twitter.com/jzwDwIt0Jw — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 11, 2019

Mejbri's father has always been very involved in his career, in an attempt to prove to his son that there is life outside of football.

Lotfi told Le Parisien that studies were always more important for the young midfielder, who could have gone on to become a doctor or a lawyer if football didn't work out for him.

Intelligence has always been a key part of Mejbri's life, and that is clear in the way he plays.

His Main Strength Is His Passing

Mejbri loves to use his mind to play football. As a creative midfielder, passing is his forte, and he boasts vision far beyond his years.

Regarded as a real technician, Mejbri is a regular set-piece taker for his side and he is often capable of picking out a pass which most players around him can't see. His decision-making is excellent, and he rarely gets flustered in possession.

He fits into the mould of a modern defensive midfielder - someone who loves dropping deep to pick up the ball, before turning and moving his side up the field.

He's Not Known for His Defending

Unfortunately, Mejbri's desire to drop deep can often prove detrimental to his side. He likes to anchor the midfield, but often gets exposed on the defensive side of things.

At 16 years old, he isn't exactly blessed with the best physicality and can get bullied quite easily by bigger attackers - something which he could certainly struggle with in the Premier League.

His teammates can leave the creating to him, but they will need to support him massively when he is asked to defend.

He Once Snubbed a Big-Money Move to Liverpool

United fans love seeing their club pick up an exciting youngster, but they love it even more when said youngster snubs moves to some of their direct rivals.

Back with Mejbri's father again, he told Le Parisien that they have already rejected a huge offer to move to Liverpool, whilst Manchester City and Arsenal have both failed in bids for the young midfielder.

He added that the Gunners even took him on trial, but they ultimately decided against pursuing a move - could they live to regret that?

Fellow Wonderkid Noam Emeran Convinced Him to Make the Move

United have been busy snapping up some of Europe's best young talents in recent months, such as their acquisition of Frenchman Noam Emeran in February. He may have not made an impact at Old Trafford just yet, but he has been putting in work behind the scenes.

After signing for United, Mejbri spoke to Le Parisien about why opted to make the move to Old Trafford, and he was quick to credit Emeran for speaking so highly of the club.

The pair certainly appear to have a close bond, and fans will be hoping to see them play a big part in United's future.