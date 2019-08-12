Harry Kane Eyeing Premier League Title Challenge After 3-1 Win Over Aston Villa

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Harry Kane has stated that he hopes Tottenham can go 'all the way' after kick-starting their Premier League season with a win. 

The England skipper was hugely impressive in Spurs' opening day win, scoring two second half goals to give his side a crucial 3-1 win. 

Spurs finished fourth in the league last season, and after strengthening this summer, look set to attempt to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City atop the Premier League table.

As reported by the Mirror, Kane stated: "We have full belief that we can go all the way but there's a long road ahead. That's why we buy players: to strengthen the squad and have more competition for place. That's what we've got.

"We've got a good, hungry squad. Everyone's fit and ready to go. The players that came on have to try and make an impact and they did. It's important for us if we're going to have a good season."

The English forward also spoke about teammate Christian Eriksen who came off the bench and was the catalyst for their comeback against Villa.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Dane has been involved in transfer saga being linked with moves to multiple clubs this summer, however, Kane believes it is important that Eriksen stays at Tottenham as he gives so much to the team: 

"Obviously I've been playing with Chris now for five or six years and we all know the qualities he has: the assists, the passes, the goals," 

Kane added: "Whether he starts or is on the bench, the most important thing from all of our points of view is that he gives everything for the team." 

      Modal message