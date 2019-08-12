Henry Onyekuru Joins Monaco From Everton on 5-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru has completed a switch to Ligue 1 side Monaco, heading to France for an undisclosed fee beliieved to be in the region of £12m. 

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees for £6m from KAS Eupen back in 2017, but was immediately sent back to Belgium for the 2017/18 campaign as he joined Anderlecht on loan. 

Despite impressing in Belgium with 10 goals in 29 appearances, he was unable once again to secure a work permit last summer and was sent out on loan to Galatasaray for further game-time. 

He returned to the club this summer, but the Toffees have finally cut their losses – and confirmed on Monday that the 22-year-old has departed on a permanent basis. 

The Nigerian joins Monaco as they look to recover from a disastrous season that saw them come perilously close to relegation, and comes as their fourth summer signing after Gelson Martins and Montpellier duo Benjamin Lecomte and Ruben Aguilar. 

The Toffees, meanwhile, turn their attention to their first home match of the season this Saturday, as they take on Watford after a stalemate with Crystal Palace on the opening day. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message