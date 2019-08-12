Henry Onyekuru Joins Monaco From Everton on 5-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru has completed a switch to Ligue 1 side Monaco, heading to France for an undisclosed fee beliieved to be in the region of £12m.

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees for £6m from KAS Eupen back in 2017, but was immediately sent back to Belgium for the 2017/18 campaign as he joined Anderlecht on loan.

↩️ | Henry Onyekuru has completed a permanent move to @AS_Monaco for an undisclosed fee. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) August 12, 2019

Despite impressing in Belgium with 10 goals in 29 appearances, he was unable once again to secure a work permit last summer and was sent out on loan to Galatasaray for further game-time.

He returned to the club this summer, but the Toffees have finally cut their losses – and confirmed on Monday that the 22-year-old has departed on a permanent basis.

AS Monaco 🇲🇨 are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru 🇳🇬 from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a 5-year deal 👏. pic.twitter.com/5r6drWUoDQ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 12, 2019

The Nigerian joins Monaco as they look to recover from a disastrous season that saw them come perilously close to relegation, and comes as their fourth summer signing after Gelson Martins and Montpellier duo Benjamin Lecomte and Ruben Aguilar.

The Toffees, meanwhile, turn their attention to their first home match of the season this Saturday, as they take on Watford after a stalemate with Crystal Palace on the opening day.