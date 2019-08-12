Liverpool Release Alisson Update as Jurgen Klopp Confirms Extent of Injury Suffered Against Norwich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson will be out of action for the next 'few weeks' after a calf injury forced the Brazilian off in the 4-1 victory over Norwich on Friday.

The Reds had the win locked up by half-time, taking a 4-0 lead into the break, but the routine nature of the first 45 meant it was overshadowed by a concerning injury picked up by the keeper on the half-hour mark.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It afforded former West Ham stopper Adrian an unexpected Anfield debut, and while the 32-year-old looked a competent stand-in between the sticks, the prospect of doing without the stratospheric influence of their number one for a prolonged period had many a fan sweating over the weekend.

While initial fears that it could be a long-term injury were quelled by reports soon after the match, however, Klopp said via the club's official website on Monday that it will be a 'few weeks' before we see the Brazilian back in action, while cautiously refusing to lock down a specific timescale on his return.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while,” he said, when asked for an update on the situation.

“I don’t want to make now an exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In the interim, Liverpool are believed to have offered a deal to experienced free agent Andy Lonergan, who offered cover as a trialist in pre-season while Alisson was on Brazil duty.