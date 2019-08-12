Mesut Ozil's Representatives in Talks Over January Move to DC United as Star Faces Huge Pay Cut

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's representatives are on their way to Washington this week, to discuss a move that could see the German replace Wayne Rooney at the MLS outfit in January.

Ozil isn't believed to have a place in Unai Emery's long-term plans despite putting pen to paper on a new five-year deal shortly before the Spaniard's arrival last summer, with his work ethic and attitude having been heavily reported to have caused issues between player and manager.

His days at the club seem to be numbered and, after a move to Fenerbahce didn't come off before the closure of the English transfer window on Thursday, interest has come from even further afield, with MLS side DC United touted as a potential destination.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Washington-based side are on the lookout for a marquee star to replace captain Wayne Rooney, whose return to England with Derby County has been confirmed for January. The Express say that Ozil is seen as an option to fill his boots, with representatives of the player set to fly out to the US this week to discuss a potential move.

The main sticking point, however, is the 30-year-old's exorbitant wages. Rooney earned a base salary of £56,000 per week in DC, while the league's highest earner - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - rakes in £115,000.

Ozil, meanwhile, is the second highest paid player in the Premier League on £350,000 a week, meaning that a dramatic wage cut would be required for him to make the move across the pond.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Considering the report notes that DC were delighted to get Rooney's salary off the bill, it seems largely unfeasible that an approach for Ozil would be viable unless Arsenal agree to pay a large chunk of his salary for the duration of his contract stateside.





Since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid back in 2013, Ozil has made 241 appearances, scoring 43 goals and assisting a further 74.