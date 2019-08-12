Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Eager to Start Alongside Nicolas Pepe After New Signing Makes Arsenal Bow

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he hopes to start alongside new signing Nicolas Pepe for Arsenal soon after the winger made his debut on Sunday, also praising the new signing's contributions in training.

The Gunners started their new Premier League season with an away victory over Newcastle on Sunday, with Aubameyang grabbing the only goal of the game. Pepe made his league debut but was restricted to just 20 minutes, replacing Reiss Nelson.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking about his new teammate with Arsenal's official website after the match, Aubameyang said: "I'm looking forward to [playing with him], because he's a really great player.

"He's already shown in training that he is capable of doing great things with us. Hopefully he'll start soon." 

With his goal against Newcastle, Aubameyang now has 33 strikes in just 50 Premier League appearances for the club. Last year he shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and he has admitted he wants to win the award again.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He added: "As a striker of course it is in mind. But first of all, as I've always said, the most important [factor] is the team. I'm really happy that the goal could win us the game."

Arsenal had a largely successful summer transfer window, with Pepe signing along with Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli.

The victory against Newcastle ensured Arsenal joined Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United as top six teams to win their first games before their second match of the season against Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message