Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Eager to Start Alongside Nicolas Pepe After New Signing Makes Arsenal Bow

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he hopes to start alongside new signing Nicolas Pepe for Arsenal soon after the winger made his debut on Sunday, also praising the new signing's contributions in training.

The Gunners started their new Premier League season with an away victory over Newcastle on Sunday, with Aubameyang grabbing the only goal of the game. Pepe made his league debut but was restricted to just 20 minutes, replacing Reiss Nelson.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking about his new teammate with Arsenal's official website after the match, Aubameyang said: "I'm looking forward to [playing with him], because he's a really great player.

"He's already shown in training that he is capable of doing great things with us. Hopefully he'll start soon."

With his goal against Newcastle, Aubameyang now has 33 strikes in just 50 Premier League appearances for the club. Last year he shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and he has admitted he wants to win the award again.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He added: "As a striker of course it is in mind. But first of all, as I've always said, the most important [factor] is the team. I'm really happy that the goal could win us the game."

Arsenal had a largely successful summer transfer window, with Pepe signing along with Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli.

The victory against Newcastle ensured Arsenal joined Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United as top six teams to win their first games before their second match of the season against Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday.