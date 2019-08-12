Report: Man City Star Raheem Sterling Considering $120 Million Air Jordan Deal

Air Jordan began its foray into soccer in 2018 by designing PSG's kits. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 12, 2019

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is considering an endorsement deal with Air Jordan, according to The Telegraph's Sam Wallace.

Sterling would be one of the first soccer players to wear Air Jordan cleats. The company entered the soccer market for the first time in 2018-19 by designing the kits for Paris Saint-Germain.

Air Jordan is reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to the 24-year-old Sterling. The deal could surpass $120 million, per Wallace.

Sterling has been with Manchester City since 2015 after four years with Liverpool. He has 35 goals in the last two seasons with Man City across 67 matches. 

Manchester City is seeking its third-straight Premier League title in 2019-20. Sterling netted a hat trick in the club's season-opener win against West Ham on Saturday.

