Raheem Sterling in Talks to Become One of the First Footballers to Wear Air Jordan Boots

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling could be among be the very first footballers to wear Air Jordan boots as the iconic basketball brand furthers its reach into the beautiful game.

Named for basketball icon Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan label is a subsidiary of Nike and entered the football market last season when it was announced that the brand would be supplying special Champions League kits for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

After kits, boots are Jodan’s next call and Sterling is reported to be considering a huge sponsorship deal that would see him become of the first players to wear them.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the potential £100m contract could be one of the most lucrative boot deals in history. The exact value of the contract could reach up to nine figures depending on the length of the deal in question.

The story explains that Sterling’s determination to take a stand and speak out against racism in modern football has also served to raise his profile in a different kind of way, and not an intentional one, as he is said to be have been ‘courted’ by several big brands.

As well as Air Jordan, Sterling has also apparently caught the eye of Gillette and H&M.

A double Premier League champion with Manchester City a domestic treble winner last season and the reigning FWA Footballer of the Year, Sterling began the new Premier League campaign on Saturday with a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of West Ham on Saturday.

The result put City back on top of the Premier League table at the end of the opening weekend, ahead of local rivals Manchester United on goal difference. Liverpool are third.