Arsenal Women Charged With Breaching FA Rules Over Alleged Act of Discrimination

Arsenal Women have been formally charged by the Football Association over an alleged act of discrimination regarding a disability when dismissing a former employee in 2014, both a breach of FA Rule E4 and prohibited by law.

An FA statement explained, “It is alleged that, when dismissing a former employee in 2014, the club carried out an act of discrimination by reason of disability which was not otherwise permitted both by law and the Rules and Regulations of The FA.”

The Gunners have been given until one week until Tuesday 20 August 2019 to respond.

On the pitch, Arsenal are currently preparing for the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season and will enter the new campaign as defending champions after scooping the 2018/19 title in what was the club’s first league triumph since 2012.

Coach Joe Montemurro is nominated for the 2019 Best FIFA Women’s Coach award.

Arsenal have had a busy summer, bidding farewell to Dutch internationals Sari van Veenendaal and Dominique Bloodworth, and bringing in a number of players, including Bayern Munich pair Jill Roord and Leonie Maier, and a return for former Gunners defender Jennifer Beattie.

The new WSL season will kick off on the weekend of 7/8 September, with a derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United raising the curtain at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal will begin the defence of their title the following day when West Ham made the trip up to Meadow Park.