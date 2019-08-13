Fantasy Premier League: Ones to Watch Ahead of Gameweek 2

The Premier League is back in town, and more importantly, fantasy football is back in our lives.

Three months of inactivity has left millions of us chomping at the bit, missing that feeling of dread every Saturday that you've forgotten to change your captain, or, worse still, that your mates have had a stonking week whilst you've endured a bit of a rotter.

Well, 90min takes fantasy extremely seriously. So seriously, that each week we'll be bringing you a series of articles designed to help you be the best fantasy player you can be. Ranging from telling you who's hot and who's not, to bringing you every man of the match winner from the previous week, as well as that week's dream team, we've got every base on lockdown.

Here, though, we'll delve a little deeper into who you should be keeping your eye on in the weeks ahead, with our very own one's to watch special. Let's begin ahead of gameweek two..

Teemu Pukki

How He Did Last Week





On his Premier League debut, and against all odds, Pukki netted for Norwich away at Liverpool - though his strike against Jurgen Klopp's Reds proved futile as the Champions League winners ran out 4-1 victors.

Upcoming Fixtures





Getting off the mark will have been a huge confidence booster for the Finnish striker, and things could get better over the coming weeks. Newcastle await this weekend, before Norwich take on Chelsea and West Ham - two teams who were absolutely spanked on the opening day of the season.

Current Value





Every team needs a cheaper striker in order to provide balance to the side, and who better than Pukki to provide that option? For £6.5m, you're unlikely to find a striker who scores as many goals as he's accustomed to netting. Yes, he's stepping up a level, but a goal at Anfield will be a mega lift for the Finn.

Anthony Martial

How He Did Last Week

Manchester United had a difficult opening fixture on paper, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils wound back the clock to convincingly dispatch Chelsea. Fresh from reclaiming the number nine jersey, Martial was superb on the left - netting the second goal to open his account for the season nice and early.

Upcoming Fixtures





United had problems against their next week's opponent Wolves last season, losing twice at Molineux in both the league and cup. Martial will hope to break that hoodoo, before coming up against Crystal Palace and Southampton before the month's end. Whereas before, you weren't sure the Frenchman would be picked, he now seems like a shoo-in on the left flank.

Current Value





Costing just £7.5m, Martial offers great value to your midfield five. Getting off the mark in the opening game of the season will be a huge confidence booster for the former Monaco man, and considering you earn five points for every goal scored, that's dynamite in fantasy land.

Sadio Mane

How He Did Last Week

Last season's joint Golden Boot winner actually had his feet up for the majority of Liverpool's opening game, with Mane confined to the substitutes bench after a summer of hard graft with Senegal. He did come on a late second half change, though, and looked razor sharp as usual.

Upcoming Fixtures

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool will win every game they play in, particularly after last season's antics. This time around, they follow their opener against Norwich up with clashes against Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley. Unai Emery's Gunners might sound like hard work, but they collapsed at Anfield last year - and Mane loves taking advantage of shoddy defending.

Current Value

Getting the Senegalese international into your team is a costly exercise, it must be said. At £11.5m, only two midfielders - Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling - will set you back more, but his 22-goal haul last season shows he's no flash in the pan signing. Long-term investment is guaranteed by grabbing Mane, so striking before his price rises would be a wise move.

Ricardo Pereira

How He Did Last Week





Leicester's season got underway with a stalemate against Wolves at King Power Stadium, and you'll never guess who picked up maximum bonus points for an imposing performance on the right-hand side of defence....(yes, it was Ricardo Pereira).

Upcoming Fixtures





A potentially tricky trip to Chelsea awaits this Sunday, but dented confidence could be the order of the day at Stamford Bridge - especially if Liverpool pile more misery on Frank and his boys in the UEFA Super Cup. After that, Pereira has Sheffield United and Bournemouth on his August menu - and we all know he loves marauding forward for some juicy assists.

Current Value





Prices for good, reliable defenders are higher than ever on this year's game, so Pereira does find himself among the upper echelons at £6.0m. But having returned 146 points last season, as well as kicking off the campaign with a nine-point showing, you'd be daft not to overlook his price tag in favour of long-term success.

Sergio Aguero

How He Did Last Week

Everyone's favourite fantasy football striker was benched on the opening day, much to the chagrin of a whack load of fantasy managers. The good news is that Aguero climbed off the bench, netted a penalty and reminded Pep Guardiola that he's still the main man at the Etihad, despite Gabriel Jesus' best efforts.

Upcoming Fixtures

Does it really matter who City are playing? Well, yes, to a degree, and that's definitely the case when you consider it's Tottenham lying in wait this weekend. Aguero has a wonderful record against Spurs, though, scoring ten goals in 13 appearances against Mauricio Pochettino's charges. Add Bournemouth and Brighton to his upcoming fixture list, and things look rosey for the Argentine.

Current Value





Spoiler alert, Aguero does not come cheap. Not at all, as it goes. For £12.0m, you probably want the guarantee that Pep won't swap in Jesus for no apparent reason, nor sacrifice Aguero just after the hour mark for fresh legs. Those promises can't be made, but the man has scored 20+ Premier League goals for the last five seasons. Say no more.