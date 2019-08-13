Ivan Perisic Joins Bayern Munich on Loan With Option to Buy

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic on loan, with an option to sign him permanently next summer.

The Bundesliga giants had been on the lookout for new wingers following the departures of both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and have pursued a number of potential signings this summer.

#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019

Perisic recently became an option for Bayern, and the club took to their official website to confirm they have signed the 30-year-old on a one-year loan deal.

On his move, Perisic said: “I’m very glad to be back in Germany. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League."





Earlier in his career, Perisic spent several seasons with both Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, and his knowledge of the Bundesliga was thought to be key to Bayern's decision to sign him.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “Ivan will help us from the start with his extensive experience at a top international level. He has good technique and he’s flexible in attack. I’m sure Ivan will settle in quickly as he knows both the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well.”





The Croatian lost his place at Inter following the arrival of Antonio Conte, who tried to play Perisic as a striker during pre-season. However, with Romelu Lukaku heading to San Siro this summer, it soon became clear that there was no longer a place for Perisic at Inter.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

He will bring some much-needed depth to Bayern, who have desperately tried to sign new wingers in recent months.





Having failed in bids for both Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane, they have turned to Perisic and quickly completed a deal for the Croatian international.