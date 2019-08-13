Joe Gomez Insists Liverpool Are Still Underdogs Despite Champions League Success

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has claimed that his teammates still regard themselves as underdogs, despite the fact they won the Champions League last season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have firmly re-established themselves as one of the world's strongest sides. On top of their European triumph, Liverpool also came incredibly close to winning the Premier League last season with a record points total for a second-placed team.

However, speaking to Liverpool's official website, Gomez insisted that the club will not think of themselves as 'the team to beat' until they have won even more silverware.

He said: “Obviously it's a label that's given now that we achieved what we did last season. I think the main thing in our minds is that we still see ourselves as underdogs, we still see ourselves as a hungry team that hasn't achieved what we want to achieve yet.

“There's still so much more to do and to surpass what we did last season. I think the main thing is that our mindset is in the right place and whatever is said after that is not up to us.

“I think [the Community Shield] would have been nice but we lost the way we did, which was unfortunate.

“I think now that just made us even hungrier to get our hands on a piece of silverware again. I think that's going to be our aim this year, just to get as much silverware as possible. Playing in finals and for silverware is what you aim for throughout the whole season."

Liverpool will have the chance to lift another trophy when they face Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday, and Gomez insisted the Reds will give their all to win.

“I suppose you go into the game familiar of who you're playing. But at the same time, every season is new, they've got a new manager, different players," the defender added.

“I don't think we can just rely on what we faced in the past. We have to see it as a new game and a new challenge. It's obviously strange playing them abroad, but I think every game is different and we'll go out there with a desire to win. That's all we can do.”