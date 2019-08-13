Mats Hummels Claims Titles Won at Borussia Dortmund Are 'Worth More Than Anywhere Else'

Borussia Dortmund defensive legend Mats Hummels believes any trophies won with Die Schwarzgelben have more value than at any other club in Germany.

The 30-year-old central defender made an emotional return to the club this summer, after a successful three year stint at Bundesliga rivals and reigning German champions Bayern Munich.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Speaking with German publication Kicker, via Marca, Hummels described what success at Dortmund was like, as well as his desire to be a play a big role upon his return to the club:.

"At Dortmund, titles are worth more than anywhere else. I really enjoy this special atmosphere around the club, even at the stadium," Hummels began.





"I want to do what is expected of me: play well, take responsibility when things are not going well and [when] we are in difficult situations.





"I don't go to Dortmund to give a bad impression. I am not perfect."

The Germany international clocked up over 300 appearances for Dortmund during his first spell at the Westfalenstadion, winning two league titles, including a domestic double in 2012 under then manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as helping the club reach the final of the Champions League in 2013.

He has since become a serial winner for club and country; helping Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, as well as winning three consecutive Bundesliga crowns with Bayern between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Dortmund fans will hope that the return of the popular defender will be enough to see them finally overcome Bayern Munich in the title race; having been pipped to a sixth title by just two points last season by their old rivals.