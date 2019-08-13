Mesut Ozil Unconvinced by DC United Move Despite Competition for Places at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is not thought to be convinced that a move to Major League Soccer side DC United would be best for his career.

The German was constantly linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium last season, and the recent arrivals of Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe have only fuelled talk of a potential exit for Ozil.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/GettyImages

A January move to DC United has recently emerged as an option, with Ozil's representatives meeting with club officials to try and negotiate a move. However, according to the Daily Star, the player himself isn't too keen on the deal.

Not only would a switch to the MLS bring about a huge pay cut for Ozil, but he also believes that he still has plenty to offer in Europe.

DC United are currently on the lookout for a marquee replacement for Wayne Rooney, who is set to join Derby County in January, but it appears as though they may be frustrated in their pursuit of Ozil.

It was rumoured that the 30-year-old might be eager to leave Europe after both he and teammate Sead Kolasinac were targeted by armed attackers last month. The situation has taken a scary turn for the worst, with the pair unable to play football and under permanent supervision amid fears they are being targeted by a gang.

However, Ozil is believed to be keen to get the situation resolved so he can return to playing for Arsenal, and he has no plans to walk away from the club just yet.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In Ozil's absence, Unai Emery opted to field youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United, but both Ceballos and Pepe are expected to play major roles in the team in the coming weeks, which leaves doubts over Ozil's place in the team.

He may no longer command a permanent position in the Gunners' starting lineup, but it appears he is prepared to fight for his place, instead of making the move overseas.