Premier League Appearances: The 10 Current Players With the Most Games

Gareth Barry famously overtook Ryan Giggs as the Premier League's all-time top appearance maker back in 2017 but with the former Man City and Aston Villa star now gone from the top flight, there is a new generation of golden oldies.

Here's a list of 10 current Premier League players with the most appearances under their belts.

10. Theo Walcott - 321

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The former England international burst onto the scene in 2006, making his Premier League debut for Arsenal when he was just 17 years old, setting the record as the youngest Gunners player to feature in a European competition - a record since been beaten by Jack Wilshere.

However, despite a lengthy career, Walcott has never quite lived up to his very high potential. He was often on the fringes of Arsenal's starting lineup, before moving to Everton in 2018, a move he arguably should've made much earlier in his career.

However, 321 appearances is an impressive total nonetheless, with more still to come.

9. Ben Foster - 327

David Rogers/GettyImages

Logically, it's easier for goalkeepers to accumulate a big total of appearances because they can typically continue to an older age than outfield players, while also being less likely to be rotated out of the lineup.

Former Manchester United stopper Ben Foster narrowly takes the title as the oldest member of this top 10 at 36 years of age.

Now the current Watford number one, he's far from done yet and will inevitably be building on his 327 appearances this season.

8. Joe Hart - 340

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The second of our two goalkeepers to make this list, Joe Hart enjoyed the best part of his career with Premier League holders Manchester City.

He made 266 appearances for the Citizens but has struggled since and is now a squad player under Sean Dyche at Burnley.

7. Gary Cahill - 349

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

33-year-old Gary Cahill became something of an outcast at Chelsea last season, despite still being captain.

However, he was snapped up by fellow London club Crystal Palace this month as one of the transfer window's most coveted free agents.

He's yet to feature for his new club but once he's back up to match fitness, he could become a consistent starter in the heart of the Eagles' defence.

6. Mark Noble - 350

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Accumulating this number of appearances throughout your career is impressive in itself, but doing it for a single club only heightens the achievement.

In a period of change, with plenty of new faces coming and going and a swap of stadium, Mark Noble has become part of the furniture at West Ham United.

With the emerging Declan Rice and revitalised Jack Wilshere to compete with in central midfield among the summer signings, game time might be harder to come by but Noble's still a great leader to have in the dressing room.

5. Ashley Young - 357

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It's safe to say that Ashley Young has suffered his fair share of criticism since being converted into a full back at Manchester United.

However, it hasn't all been doom and gloom for the former Aston Villa winger - he was announced as the new club captain prior to the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

4. Phil Jagielka - 360

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It's difficult to remember Jagielka playing for anyone other than Everton, after he spent a 12-year spell in Merseyside and made 322 appearances.

But he started his career with boyhood Sheffield United, where he made an equally astounding 254 appearances.

Now back at Bramall Lane, Jagielka will be hoping he can play a role in keeping the Blades in the Premier League following their second place finish in the Championship last season.

3. Aaron Lennon - 373

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Even though he's still only 32 years of age, Aaron Lennon is another player who it feels like has been around forever.

Although he's had spells at four different clubs, the majority of his appearances came at Tottenham Hotspur, where he frightened defenders with his electric pace and willingness to take on his opponent.

266 of his 373 matches came during his time in north London before teaming up with Phil Jagielka and Theo Walcott at Everton, before leaving for current side Burnley.

2. Leighton Baines - 412

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It's not often a defender's most renowned ability is their shooting, but there weren't many better than Leighton Baines from a dead-ball situation.

He scored 29 goals during his 340 appearances for Everton, but he now has to settle for a place on the bench with Lucas Digne occupying his position.

Like Jagielka, it's hard to remember him playing anywhere other than Everton but he too made a significant number of appearances elsewhere, featuring 145 times during a seven-year period with Wigan Athletic.

1. James Milner - 517

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The fact that James Milner - who made his Premier League debut back in 2002 - is number one on this list perfectly encapsulates his attitude to the game.

He's a real workhorse and continues to be an excellent asset to Liverpool even if he no longer starts every single match.

Milner - who is sixth on the overall Premier League all-time appearance list - is a player who has been asked to play almost every position on the pitch throughout his career, continuing to rotate between full back and central midfield for the Reds.