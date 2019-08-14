Fantasy Premier League: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 2

The second round of Premier League fixtures get underway on Saturday - after a barnstorming start to the season saw Manchester City and Liverpool pick up where they left off, Manchester United remember they were good and West Ham take up their usual residence at the bottom of the table after one game.

But enough of reality, because where's the fun in that? We all know fantasy football is the place to be - after all, the majority of us are left sweating over the course of a week wondering whether or not our starting XI's are going to do the business.





Well, incase you're unsure about whether they will, here's your latest dose of fantasy news - reminding you of exactly who's hot and who's not as we head into the second week of the season...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

David de Gea: The Spaniard had a rocky year by his standards last season, with the 54 goals he conceded being the second highest in the league's top ten behind West Ham. However, he was last week's top fantasy goalkeeper with 10 points and showed just how good he is with some confident saves against Chelsea.

Mat Ryan: Brighton's Australian keeper had little to do last week against a dismal Watford side, but did make one smart save from Andre Gray en-route to a unexpected shut out. The Seagulls number one was a top points scorer last week, and now has the lowly Hammers in his sights. Clean sheet number two, anyone?

Who's Not



Kepa Arrizabalaga: The young Spaniard had every right to be furious at a defence that imploded in front of him last weekend, with both Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma enduring torrid games at Manchester United. After conceding four, he simply is not hot - pure and simple (enjoy singing Hear'Say in your head).

Defenders

Who's Hot



Lewis Dunk: Brighton's captain fantastic and England international put in a terrific performance against Watford, hacking one off the line before picking out Neal Maupay with a pinpoint pass to earn a cheeky assist. 11 points and just £4.5m? Yes, please. Ainsley Maitland-Niles: The Arsenal academy prospect was impressive last week in what was largely an uninspiring Arsenal performance. He is not a natural full-back, but his defending visibly improved as the game went on and it was his brilliant athleticism that provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal. He also helped the Gunners match their haul of away clean sheets for last season - a big fat one. Crikey.