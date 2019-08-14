Liverpool & Chelsea Players Enjoy Heartwarming Kickabout With Disabled Fans Before Super Cup Clash

Liverpool and Chelsea players enjoyed a heartwarming knockabout with disabled fans during the warm-up for their Super Cup clash in Istanbul on Wednesday night.



Both sides were engaging in a final training session ahead of the meeting between the Champions League and Europa League winners, when children from the UEFA foundation came onto the pitch to meet their heroes.

F ❤️ ❤️ T B A L L

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was quick to bring one youngster into the fold, starting up a game of keepy-uppies with the kid.

Seeing his friend having such fan, another kid was quick to join in the game, before a number of the other Liverpool players, including Fabinho, new goalkeeper Adrian, Roberto Firmino and Saido Mane followed suit and a large circle was formed.

Even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp joined in, playing a few one-twos with a boy on crutches before having a chat with him.



Beautiful moments between the Reds and the children of the @UEFA_Foundation ❤️#SuperCup

And the Chelsea players were similarly happy to play with the kids, with players like N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic knocking it about, while Kurt Zouma and Mason Mount took pictures with the kids.

Of course, there is a game to be played in the Turkish city, and before these heartwarming moments, both managers sat down to speak to the press ahead of the clash, with Blues boss Frank Lampard declaring: "We need to be absolutely ready.

"It's a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I've never won it, a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything.

Memories to last a lifetime 💫

"Going up against the team with the quality of Liverpool in a final is as tense as finals can be.

"You can lose finals; they're very tough. But what you cannot do is lose it on the premise that we weren't prepared, or we didn't have that hunger or desire or everything you need to try and win a game of this magnitude."

Klopp struck a similar tone, explaining that his side must stay 'greedy' in order to succeed.

