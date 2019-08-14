Liverpool & Chelsea Players Enjoy Heartwarming Kickabout With Disabled Fans Before Super Cup Clash

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

Liverpool and Chelsea players enjoyed a heartwarming knockabout with disabled fans during the warm-up for their Super Cup clash in Istanbul on Wednesday night. 

Both sides were engaging in a final training session ahead of the meeting between the Champions League and Europa League winners, when children from the UEFA foundation came onto the pitch to meet their heroes. 

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was quick to bring one youngster into the fold, starting up a game of keepy-uppies with the kid.

Seeing his friend having such fan, another kid was quick to join in the game, before a number of the other Liverpool players, including Fabinho, new goalkeeper Adrian, Roberto Firmino and Saido Mane followed suit and a large circle was formed. 

Even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp joined in, playing a few one-twos with a boy on crutches before having a chat with him.

And the Chelsea players were similarly happy to play with the kids, with players like N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic knocking it about, while Kurt Zouma and Mason Mount took pictures with the kids. 

Of course, there is a game to be played in the Turkish city, and before these heartwarming moments, both managers sat down to speak to the press ahead of the clash, with Blues boss Frank Lampard declaring: "We need to be absolutely ready.

"It's a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I've never won it, a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything.

"Going up against the team with the quality of Liverpool in a final is as tense as finals can be.

"You can lose finals; they're very tough. But what you cannot do is lose it on the premise that we weren't prepared, or we didn't have that hunger or desire or everything you need to try and win a game of this magnitude."

Klopp struck a similar tone, explaining that his side must stay 'greedy' in order to succeed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message