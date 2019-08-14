Liverpool Provide Naby Keita Injury Update Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Clash With Chelsea

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Naby Keita will miss Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in Istanbul, as the Guinean suffered a muscle strain in training ahead of the match.

Since arriving in Merseyside from RB Leipzig last summer, the 24-year-old has been beset with numerous niggling injuries, limiting his game time hindering him from having an extended run-in in the first-team.

Those issues look set to continue just one match into the Premier League season, with the club confirming on their official website that the Liverpool number eight will miss the clash in Istanbul. Instead he will sit out of the match for further tests to discover the extent of his lay-off.

A short statement read: "Naby Keita will miss tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea due to a muscle strain.

"The Liverpool midfielder left Tuesday evening’s training session at Besiktas Park early after feeling the issue and is not part of the squad for the game in Istanbul. The muscle strain occurred around the hip area and Keita will be assessed further by the Reds’ medical team in the coming days."

Jurgen Klopp will still be able to call on his fellow central midfielders for the game at the Vodafone Arena, with a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum likely to feature again having started the during Premier League win against Norwich.

However, it comes as a blow to Keita who began to show glimpses of his ability towards the tail-end of last season before injury halted him from featuring in the Champions League final, in a season when the Reds ultimately fell one point short of champions Manchester City in the race for the league title.