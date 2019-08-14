Man Utd Complete Deal for 14-Year-Old Norwegian Wonderkid

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 14-year-old Tromso forward Isak Hansen-Aaroen as part of a new partnership with the Norwegian side which has also seen 19-year-old Aiden Barlow move to Tromso on loan.





Hansen-Aaroen will make the move to Old Trafford in August 2020 after his 16th birthday, but Barlow's move has already been completed.

Tromso took to their official website to confirm the deals, also adding their excitement at the prospect of working closely with United and Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





The Daily Mail add that United have paid around £90,000 to sign Hansen-Aaroen, who previously had trials with both Liverpool and Everton before regularly training with the Red Devils throughout 2018.





Svein-Morten Johansen, manager of Norwegian side, said: "We think this is very exciting because we cooperate with a big club and we have already developed a good cooperation, and this has now materialised in that we borrow Barlow.

"It will be interesting to see his level up against our own boys at the same age, but we know we will get a very good player.

"This could be the start of a long-term collaboration that can give us a lot. We already have a very good dialogue. It means a lot to us and even though we now get a player, the most important thing is maybe we get close to them and gain new knowledge."

On his own move, Barlow added: "It's a great opportunity for me and I'm looking forward to getting started. It's something completely different to me and I'm sure I'm going to grow as a player and person.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I know that there is good level in Norwegian football because I have talked to several people, including Mark Dempsey, and Ole Gunnar Solskaer has recommended this.

"So it will be a great challenge for me and I am available if the coach wants me to play this weekend."