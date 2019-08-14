Real Madrid Provide Rodrygo Injury Update Ahead of La Liga Opener

Real Madrid have confirmed striker Rodrygo has sustained a hamstring injury during pre-season and while no date has been put on his return, he looks set to miss the club's La Liga opener against Celta Vigo - meanwhile backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has joined Spanish side Real Valladolis on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old joined Los Blancos this summer from Santos for a fee in the region of €45m on a seven-year deal as Zinedine Zidane invested heavily in his squad during his first transfer window since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Their new signing looks unlikely to be fit in time for his La Liga bow, however, after Madrid confirmed on their official website that the young forward has suffered an injury during pre-season, with Goal stating that the hamstring injury he picked up will keep him out for three weeks.

A short statement read: "After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Zidane's men head into the new campaign with a significant amount of pressure on their shoulders after a fairly miserable summer of pre-season fixtures, with the most significant result being the 7-3 demolition at the hands of fierce rivals Atletico.

With Rodrygo now confirmed out, he joins fellow sidelined stars Ferland Mendy and Marco Asensio, the latter being set to miss the entirety of the coming season following a horrific cruciate ligament rupture.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

As players remain out of action, further stars are set for time away from the Bernabeu after the club confirmed goalkeeper Lunin joined La Liga side Real Valladolid on a season-long loan. The young stopper is behind fellow goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas in the pecking order, thus will earn some much-needed game time.