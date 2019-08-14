Transfer Rumours: Chelsea Duo Wanted, Serie A Sides Chasing Llorente, Balotelli Makes Move & More

They think it's all over, it is.....n't yet.

That's right, over here in England everyone has already got their new kits adorned with their club's newest additions and everyone's fantasy football teams are in full swing. However, in mainland Europe there are plenty of leagues that still have time to chop and change their squads, and, as a sneak preview, some Premier League stars may very well still leave these shores.

Brace yourselves, as #thegoss isn't laying down the baton quite yet.

Monaco Looking to Reunite With Tiemoue Bakayoko

In this case the rubbish in question is Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko, who flopped so hard during his first season in English football he proceeded to spend the entirety of the following campaign tucked away in Italy on a season-long loan.

His spell with Inter clearly did him some favours, as former side Monaco are interested in bringing the Frenchman back to the Ligue 1 outfit according to L'Equipe. The French publication, (via GFFN) state that an initial loan move is being mooted and a possible deal is 'credible', although no further details have actually been mentioned.

Roma Looking to Raid Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi

From one Blues outcast to another. This time, the interest is coming from Roma, and the player in question is forward Batshuayi.

The Serie A outfit have asked about the Belgian's availability claims Gianluca Di Marzio, with Lampard clearly more keen on one of either Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud to lead the line this season. With Edin Dzeko's future still undecided, it is added by the Sky Sports journalist that regardless of what happens to the Bosnian, Roma will remain keen securing the striker, whether that's a loan or not.

Mario Balotelli Makes Romantic Return to Hometown Club

With two monster of world football vying for his signature in shape of Flamengo and Brescia, the mercurial figure of Balotelli has opted to return to Italian football with his hometown club.

Yes that's right, Serie A beckons for the former Manchester City forward once again after agreeing a three-year deal worth €1m after tax, potentially rising to €3m should he hit certain bonuses. While no official confirmation has yet been revealed, Fabrizio Romano has stated that it is all-but assured to happen, with the Italian striker joining the newly-promoted side for their return to the top flight.

Four Italian Clubs Chasing Fernando Llorente

Handsome devil and all round pretty nice bloke Llorente looks set to continue his career abroad with his futile attempts to overthrow Harry Kane from the starting XI at Tottenham remaining...futile.

Nah, who are we kidding? He was never going to usurp the Englishman, but at 34 years old he has still shown he can bang a few in, which is why Lazio, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina are all keeping tabs on the Spanish striker whose contract in north London expired this summer.

Now, the Mail claim the free agent has his pick of where to go, although Corriere dello Sport state that Lazio have could sanction a move for him with Llorente wanting a three-year deal. If you were a betting man, you'd probably place your stake on that move, because let's be honest, at 34, if a three-year deal is offered he'd be a fool not to take it.

Fenerbahce Targeting Loan Deal for Marcos Rojo

Oh yes, the Turkish media. Their sensationalisation of nigh-on any story is remarkable, where even someone mumbling Rojo's name in the streets of Istanbul could well have sparked this story.





But hey, let's give Posta (via Sport Witness) the benefit of the doubt on this one, in which case Fenerbahce are looking to strike a deal with Manchester United for their Argentine defender. A proposed move to Everton collapsed on deadline day, with the centre half no closer to the United first-team, therefore a move away could be on the cards.

Obviously Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't replace him, but with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and a one-legged Eric Bailly in front of him in the pecking order, maybe it's not a huge loss.

Borussia Dortmund Set Raphael Guerreiro Two Week Deadline to Decide on Future

With both player and club locked in negotiations to extend the Portuguese's contract beyond 2020, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed that Guerreiro has two weeks to make his mind up or risk being sold.

Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in the past, but are unlikely to stump up the €25m asking fee, while Die Borussen would prefer to have the player's future resolved ahead of the window's closure.

It could be that the 25-year-old is sold during the winter market, although Watzke's quotes, as relayed by Bild, would indicate their patience is growing thin with the versatile full back. Nothing is ruling out Guerreiro staying, but he needs to make his mind up.