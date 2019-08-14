Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties in Istanbul to Lift UEFA Super Cup

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

The Premier League is back underway and as soon as the opening weekend drew to a close, fans were already conjuring up any scheme possible to kill the remaining time until the next one, however, there was the small matter of a UEFA Super Cup clash to deal with.

For the first time in it's 44-year history, two English sides were pitted against each other after Liverpool won the Champions League and Chelsea stormed to Europa League triumph.

Imagine the Community Shield of European competition, only played many miles away from the UK, and after the domestic league has already begun. There you go.

Having seen the lineups, immediately the Liverpool fans started running their mouths off, which, given Chelsea's humbling at the hands of Manchester United, is fairly understandable. However, while the Reds are an unquestionably superior outfit, they did get somewhat overzealous.

Twitter doing what Twitter does best.

As well as the obscenely indecisive ones..

Liverpool were seeing the ball, but Chelsea were improving. In fact, for the opening 20 minutes they were arguably the better side. Miserably for Frank Lampard, however, having only been in the job a short while, he's already gone and got himself an arch nemesis.

One particular user felt he unearthed an ulterior motive by the Blues. The look of despair on each player's face when they strike the upright is merely an example of supreme acting ability, as there are far greater plan afoot.

Chelsea were...playing really well, against the European champions. Led by a talismanic Pedro and a battling N'Golo Kante, Lampard's lot looked a shadow of the side we saw crumble at Old Trafford. 

And what happens when teams play well? They tend to score.

A bursting run through midfield from Kante saw the ball end up at the feet of Christian Pulisic, who subsequently fed Olivier Giroud to coolly finish beyond Adrian.

It was very nearly two, as the lively Pulisic had a fine strike correctly ruled out for offside with Liverpool rattled.

Well, ermm, it was pretty short-lived lead.

It took all of two and a half minutes after the restart for Liverpool to break level, after a fine lofted ball over the top found substitute Roberto Firmino, who fed Mane to bundle into the net beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.


An interesting claim was made from another user, not in the heat of the moment whatsoever.

One notable feature from the game was the lack of mentions for the referee, Stéphanie Frappart. The French official made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of a major European men’s football match. Allowing the play to flow nicely with her decisions, she played her part in an entertaining spectacle.


A slight lull in proceedings quickly dissipated after Kepa denied Mohamed Salah's low drive, only to get up and, with express train reactions, deflect Virgil van Dijk's subsequent effort onto the bar and away to safety. Superb goalkeeping.

And then Chelsea substitute Mason Mount grabbed a late winner!!!

BUT NO!?!?! Offside!!! AGAIN!

A fine left footed effort from the midfielder was correctly chalked off, with the Blues building a head of steam as the clock ticked down.

Neither side could find the deadlock, thus, unfortunately for these two, extra time beckoned.

However, as with the second half, it didn't take long for Liverpool, in particular Mane, to find the back of the net, in rather spectacular fashion.

Wait, what?? Penalty??

Under minimal contact, Adrian took down Tammy Abraham, leaving Jorginho to level the scores.

Nerveless, fearless, composed. Cool as you like. That's how you take a penalty.

Adrian made a couple of decent saves for Liverpool, but in the end, the tired legs began to show and the Reds were facing their second penalty shootout of the season already.

Penalties here we go.. Liverpool first.

1-0 - Firmino..

1-1 - Jorginho..

2-1 - Fabinho..

2-2 - Ross Barkley..

3-2 - Divock Origi....Just!!!

3-3 - Mason Mount..

4-3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold....Just!!!

4-4 - Emerson..

5-4 - Mohamed Salah..

5-4 - Tammy Abraham.. MISSES!!!!!!!

Potentially justified considering there were claims that Abraham dived for the penalty in normal time?

Either way, Adrian proved the hero in the end (who would have thought that?) and Liverpool are the UEFA Super Cup champions!!

Bet they're fit and raring for their Saturday trip to Southampton in the Premier League now...

