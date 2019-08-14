Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties in Istanbul to Lift UEFA Super Cup

The Premier League is back underway and as soon as the opening weekend drew to a close, fans were already conjuring up any scheme possible to kill the remaining time until the next one, however, there was the small matter of a UEFA Super Cup clash to deal with.

For the first time in it's 44-year history, two English sides were pitted against each other after Liverpool won the Champions League and Chelsea stormed to Europa League triumph.

Imagine the Community Shield of European competition, only played many miles away from the UK, and after the domestic league has already begun. There you go.

Having seen the lineups, immediately the Liverpool fans started running their mouths off, which, given Chelsea's humbling at the hands of Manchester United, is fairly understandable. However, while the Reds are an unquestionably superior outfit, they did get somewhat overzealous.

Twitter doing what Twitter does best.

8 -0 — peter murphy (@ashdan33) August 14, 2019

Liverpool 10-0 Chelsea — RoldanKR (@Roldan__KR) August 14, 2019

As well as the obscenely indecisive ones..

Liverpool were seeing the ball, but Chelsea were improving. In fact, for the opening 20 minutes they were arguably the better side. Miserably for Frank Lampard, however, having only been in the job a short while, he's already gone and got himself an arch nemesis.

Off the post, Pedro nearly puts Chelsea ahead. The Liverpool midfielders are sleeping, Chelsea now compact and purposeful going upfront#PremierBetGH — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) August 14, 2019

No more Chelsea FC, it’s Post FC. — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) August 14, 2019

One particular user felt he unearthed an ulterior motive by the Blues. The look of despair on each player's face when they strike the upright is merely an example of supreme acting ability, as there are far greater plan afoot.

Chelsea is out here making crossbar compilations to post on YouTube and make that ad revenue to fund our signings next summer because we aren’t gonna get any fucking moneyyyyyyyyyy — #LampardOut (@HesHazard) August 14, 2019

Chelsea were...playing really well, against the European champions. Led by a talismanic Pedro and a battling N'Golo Kante, Lampard's lot looked a shadow of the side we saw crumble at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have been excellent, particularly Christian Pulisic. Liverpool couldn't even play pass the parcel this evening, their use of the ball has been so bad. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 14, 2019

This has to be the best half I have ever seen Pedro play in a Chelsea shirt. #LIVCHE — CFC_Ricky10 (@ChelseaFC_Miami) August 14, 2019

And what happens when teams play well? They tend to score.

A bursting run through midfield from Kante saw the ball end up at the feet of Christian Pulisic, who subsequently fed Olivier Giroud to coolly finish beyond Adrian.

Chelsea have finally scored under Frank Lampard, having the woodwork 3 times! — 90min (@90min_Football) August 14, 2019

Liverpool fans seeing Chelsea against ManU vs Liverpool fans tonight #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/vUxVGnVT2x — Браситo🌟🌟 (@lugibross) August 14, 2019

Sarri watching Chelsea play good football without him pic.twitter.com/8glG5jKJMh — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 14, 2019

It was very nearly two, as the lively Pulisic had a fine strike correctly ruled out for offside with Liverpool rattled.

Bro I thought they signed this Pulisic guy just to sell shirts pic.twitter.com/FOuiBw0sGI — Pøgba Senior (@PassingTheSaIt) August 14, 2019

Well, ermm, it was pretty short-lived lead.

It took all of two and a half minutes after the restart for Liverpool to break level, after a fine lofted ball over the top found substitute Roberto Firmino, who fed Mane to bundle into the net beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thank u Mane🙏🏻 1–1 — BT (@DanMamy) August 14, 2019





An interesting claim was made from another user, not in the heat of the moment whatsoever.

Mane about to have a better season than Salah — JAKC (@xxxtentacIs) August 14, 2019

One notable feature from the game was the lack of mentions for the referee, Stéphanie Frappart. The French official made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of a major European men’s football match. Allowing the play to flow nicely with her decisions, she played her part in an entertaining spectacle.

Stéphanie Frappart hats off to you Madam 👏👏👏#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/NWucGMAGZN — Selma (@MetalMilicia28) August 14, 2019





thumbs up for referee Stephanie Frappart for making the game flow #LIVCHE — irokwe ugochukwu (@victorugo21) August 14, 2019

A slight lull in proceedings quickly dissipated after Kepa denied Mohamed Salah's low drive, only to get up and, with express train reactions, deflect Virgil van Dijk's subsequent effort onto the bar and away to safety. Superb goalkeeping.

Finally we get a little help from the woodwork! Great save @kepa_46 @ChelseaFC #LIVCHE — Parish (@ParishPollard) August 14, 2019

what an insane double save by kepa omd — sherry boi (@shaheryar41) August 14, 2019

And then Chelsea substitute Mason Mount grabbed a late winner!!!

BUT NO!?!?! Offside!!! AGAIN!

A fine left footed effort from the midfielder was correctly chalked off, with the Blues building a head of steam as the clock ticked down.

OFFSIDE! Chelsea have the ball in the net for the third time, but it's another offside, this time against Mount #LIVCHE #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/JsBXvllf1V — Goal (@goal) August 14, 2019

What a finish but offside — Libaan (@Libaan_) August 14, 2019

Another offside goal so frustrating 😢 #CHELIV — Gemma 🦋 (@GemmaaaLou) August 14, 2019

Neither side could find the deadlock, thus, unfortunately for these two, extra time beckoned.

However, as with the second half, it didn't take long for Liverpool, in particular Mane, to find the back of the net, in rather spectacular fashion.

Sadio Mané scores 2 goals but on different days! The clock had just stuck 12am in Istanbul — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) August 14, 2019

What a finish sadio mane — MatthewBarnes (@MatthewBarness8) August 14, 2019

Wait, what?? Penalty??

Under minimal contact, Adrian took down Tammy Abraham, leaving Jorginho to level the scores.

Nerveless, fearless, composed. Cool as you like. That's how you take a penalty.

Jorginho is so ballsy to use that penalty technique in ET that must be bare stressful on your hammys — s (@utdsm_) August 14, 2019

Jorginho finished Adrian 😂 — Chief (@ShubbyBanks_) August 14, 2019

Adrian made a couple of decent saves for Liverpool, but in the end, the tired legs began to show and the Reds were facing their second penalty shootout of the season already.

Penalties here we go.. Liverpool first.

1-0 - Firmino..

1-1 - Jorginho..

2-1 - Fabinho..

2-2 - Ross Barkley..

3-2 - Divock Origi....Just!!!

3-3 - Mason Mount..

4-3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold....Just!!!

4-4 - Emerson..

5-4 - Mohamed Salah..

5-4 - Tammy Abraham.. MISSES!!!!!!!

ADRIAN SAVES FROM ABRAHAM! 🔥 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 14, 2019

Crap penalty from Abraham #SuperCupIstanbul — Andrew Burke (@andrewMOT) August 14, 2019

Potentially justified considering there were claims that Abraham dived for the penalty in normal time?

BIT OF KARMA THAT FOR ABRAHAM!!! — Rhys 👨‍🔧 (@rhyswebster1693) August 14, 2019

Either way, Adrian proved the hero in the end (who would have thought that?) and Liverpool are the UEFA Super Cup champions!!

Bet they're fit and raring for their Saturday trip to Southampton in the Premier League now...