UEFA Super Cup: How Much Liverpool & Chelsea Stand to Earn for Winning Trophy in Istanbul

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

Regardless of the result in Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, both clubs are set for a significant windfall, just for appearing in the game.

The Super Cup pits the winners of the Champions League against the winners of the Europa League from the season prior, with the final to take place at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

The Liverpool Echo report that both Premier League sides appearing in the game stand to receive €3.5m (£3.2m) in prize money for simply turning up, whilst there is also a further €1m (£920k) on offer to the team that lifts the trophy. 


Though in absolute terms, the cash on offer for a single game is substantial, relatively speaking, the revenue for winning the competition pales in comparison to the capital generated by each team for their participation in the two European competitions last season. 

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

During their run to the Champions League final, where they bested Spurs 2-0, the Echo claims that Liverpool received in excess of €110m in prize money. 


Chelsea, on the other hand, secured a windfall of around €40m for winning the Europa League.


The Reds go into the game having previously won the competition in 2005, when they beat UEFA Cup winners CSKA Moscow after extra-time, courtesy of a brace from Djibril Cissé and a goal from Luis Garcia.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Frank Lampard's Chelsea however, have never lifted the trophy, despite reaching the back-to-back finals in 2012 and 2013. The Blues were first defeated 4-1 by Atletico Madrid, before losing to Bayern Munich the following year on penalties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message