Alexandre Lacazette Gutted After Learning Antoine Griezmann Sold Him to Huddersfield in FM Save

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has shown off his Football Manager save on social media and it is bad news for Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, who learned that his international teammate sold him to Huddersfield Town in 2023.

Griezmann posted a picture of his Arsenal save on the popular game on Wednesday, showing off a star-studded team which included the likes of João Félix, Jadon Sancho and Matthijs de Ligt.

But when Arsenal striker Lacazette realised he was no longer part of the first-team squad in north London, the 28-year-old questioned where he was in his friend Griezmann's save.

And in a completely unintentionally savage way, the Barcelona star revealed that he'd sold Lacazette to Huddersfield Town at the start of that season, just years after winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Later in the conversation, Griezmann added that he was desperate for money so cashed in on Lacazette for a cool £23.5m, but to make up for it he promised to build the Arsenal forward a statue just outside Emirates Stadium.

It was unintentionally comedy gold from Griezmann, although him sharing his Football Manager save unsurprisingly came with a host of fans pointlessly calling for the France international to join London.

Unfortunately Griezmann won't be going anywhere in the near future as he's only just joined Barcelona from Atlético Madrid, while fans in north London also won't be treated to anything close to the team that the Frenchman has assembled in 2023.

With the 2019/20 season now underway, Arsenal will host their first game of the new campaign this weekend when they welcome Burnley to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will have high hopes after beating Newcastle United on the opening weekend, but Sean Dyche's side are full of confidence after picking up a stunning 3-0 win against Southampton last week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message