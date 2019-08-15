Arrigo Sacchi: The AC Milan Legend's All-Time Best XI

Arrigo Sacchi is number 2 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next week.

Arrigo Sacchi is the second best manager in football history.

It's high praise; but deserved praise.

For Arrigo Sacchi is the man who moulded the greatest club football team of all time (no, not that Barcelona team, get a grip): AC Milan's late 80s, early 90s hyper mega super team.

The club football equivalent of Brazil's 1970 team that went on to win every club competition in the world twice.

And here are the best players from that team, and a few other pretty good wee teams that Sacchi managed over the course of his near 20 year career.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Getty Images/GettyImages

Giovanni Galli: He wasn't Dino Zoff or Gianluigi Buffon so is somewhat forgotten by many, but Galli was an incredible goalkeeper. Quick off his line and commanding of his penalty box, to put in the kid's lingo, he was a real fly goalkeeper, dude.

Mauro Tassotti: At least a 7/10 week in, week out, Tassotti was a proper Sacchi player: capable of anything and had lungs like Mo Farah.

Franco Baresi: 20 years at AC Milan. 20. THAT'S how good Franco Baresi was.

Alessandro Costacurta: 21 years at AC Milan. 21. THAT'S how good Alessandro Costacurta was (he wasn't better than Baresi though, but still).

Paolo Maldini: You know the drill - it's a Top 50 Greatest Managers of All Time rule that if a manager managed Paolo Maldini, then Paolo Maldini makes it into said manager's all-time best XI.

Midfielders

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Frank Rijkaard: A great manager, and an even better player. Frank Rijkaard was one of the three Dutch dynamos who arrived in Milan in the late 80s and proceeded to win absolutely everything.

Carlo Ancelotti: A great manager, and maybe not an even better player, but a bloody good one. The future AC Milan boss enjoyed an incredible spell at the club as a player, scoring THAT goal against Real Madrid in the 5-0 European Cup semi final thumping.

Roberto Donadoni: Not a great manager, but an incredible footballer. Donadoni was one of the most technically gifted players at AC Milan during the golden era; which says it all really.

Ruud Gullit: Not a great manager either, but a near perfect footballer. He won the Ballon d'Or, scored a million goals and was basically Frank Lampard multiplied by 1,000,000,000,000,000.

Forwards

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Roberto Baggio: Without Il Divin Codino, Arrigo Sacchi wouldn't have a FIFA World Cup runners-up medal in his trophy cabinet. Because: a) he single handedly dragged the team to the final and b) well...you know.

Marco van Basten: If you haven't seen Marco van Basten play, go on YouTube or Footballia or Daily Motion or wherever and watch him play. It's a special sight. In every conceivable way, Van Basten was the perfect number nine. Unbelievable.

Number 50: Marcelo Bielsa: The Argentina Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 49: Vic Buckingham: The English Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 48: Claudio Ranieri: The Tinkerman's All Time Best XI

Number 47: Bill Nicholson: The Tottenham Legend's All Time Best XI

Number 46: Sven-Goran Eriksson: The Former Lazio Manager's All Time Best XI

Number 45: Sir Alf Ramsey: The World Cup Winer's All Time Best XI

Number 44: Antonio Conte: The Fiery Italian's All-Time Best XI

Number 43: Kenny Dalglish: The King of Anfield's All-Time Best XI

Number 42: Massimiliano Allegri: The Six-Time Serie A Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 41: Sir Bobby Robson: The Legendary Fighter's All-Time Best XI

Number 40: Luis Aragones: Spain's Most Important Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 39: Herbert Chapman: The Yorkshire Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 38: Carlos Alberto Parreira: The World Cup Hero's All-Time Best XI

Number 37: Franz Beckenbauer: Der Kaiser's All-Time Best XI

Number 36: Viktor Maslov: Dedushka's All-Time Best XI

Number 35: Rafa Benitez: The Likeable Spaniard's All-Time Best XI

Number 34: Zinedine Zidane: The French Magician's All-Time Best XI

Number 33: Luiz Felipe Scolari: Picking Big Phil's All-Time Best XI

Number 32: Jupp Heynckes: The German Master Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 31: Vicente del Bosque: The Moustachioed Mister's All-Time Best XI

Number 30: Arsene Wenger: The Legendary Arsenal Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 29: Udo Lattek: The Inspirational Leader's All-Time Best XI

Number 28: Jock Stein: Big Jock's All-Time Best XI

Number 27: Vittorio Pozzo: Il Vecchio Maestro's All-Time Best XI

Number 26: Jurgen Klopp: Mr Heavy Metal Football's All-Time Best XI

Number 25: Mario Zagallo: Velho Lobo's All-Time Best XI

Number 24: Bela Guttmann: The Proto-Mourinho's All-Time Best XI

Number 23: Valeriy Lobanovskyi: The Soviet Scientist's All-Time Best XI

Number 22: Louis van Gaal: The Mercurial & Enigmatic Dutch Master's All-Time Best XI

Number 21: Otto Rehhagel: The 'King' Who Conquered Europe's All-Time Best XI

Number 20: Tele Santana: The Attack-Minded Superstar's All-Time Best XI

Number 19: Bill Shankly: The Liverpool Godfather's All-Time Best XI

Number 18: Ottmar Hitzfeld: Der General Who Dominated Germany's All-Time Best XI

Number 17: Miguel Muñoz: Real Madrid's Greatest Ever Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 16: Fabio Capello: The Serial Serie A Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 15: Brian Clough: The Maverick Manager's All-Time Best XI

Number 14: Nereo Rocco: The Milan Legend's All-Time Best XI

Number 13: Carlo Ancelotti: The Diva Whisperer's All-Time Best XI

Number 12: Sir Matt Busby: The Legendary Scot Who Built Modern Man Utd's All-Time Best XI

Number 11: Marcello Lippi: The Italian World Cup Winner's All-Time Best XI

Number 10: Bob Paisley: Liverpool's Humble Genius' All-Time Best XI

Number 9: Jose Mourinho: The Legendary Portuguese Tactician's All-Time Best XI

Number 8: Helenio Herrera: The Peerless Pioneer's All-Time Best XI

Number 7: Ernst Happel: The Austrian Mastermind's All-Time Best XI

Number 6: Johan Cruyff: The Creator of the Barcelona Dream Team's All-Time Best XI

Number 5: Giovanni Trapattoni: Il Trap's All-Time Best XI

Number 4: Pep Guardiola: The Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City Legend's All-Time Best XI

Number 3: Rinus Michel: The Dutch Master's All-Time Best XI