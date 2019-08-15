Barcelona Approached PSG With Player Plus NO Cash Deal for Neymar (and Got Rejected)

Barcelona appear to have failed with their plan to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as part of a straight swap deal with Philippe Coutinho. Obviously.

The 27-year-old superstar left Catalunya for the French capital in 2017, completing a world-record move for £198m. Though he has won two league titles and a pair of domestic cups with PSG, the Brazilian has grown frustrated at the club and looks to be engineering a transfer away before the window closes at the end of August.

Neymar's former employers are thought to be keen on bringing him back to Camp Nou, though their initial proposal was rejected by their Parisian counterparts.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions offered wantaway midfielder Coutinho to PSG for the services of his fellow countryman, with no money exchanging hands.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit are uninterested as they value Neymar far more than his international teammate, though Barça have explained why they believe it to be a good deal for all parties involved.

Coutinho has been in conflict with La Blaugrana's supporter base for much of his time in the north-east, whilst Neymar has been equally unpopular with fans at the Parc des Princes following a series of controversies.

Both teams have issues with the two aforementioned players and the La Liga side feel it would be beneficial if a trade can be made. That is what Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu instructed representatives to tell PSG sporting director Leonardo in a meeting on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, it seems that the Frenchmen want more than just Coutinho, with the club interested in a number of Ernesto Valderve's Barça personnel.

Ivan Rakitic is one individual they have their eye on, whilst defensive duo Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo have also been suggested as potential makeweights. Arturo Vidal is the final player mentioned by Mundo, with Les Parisiens boss Thomas Tuchel allegedly having the final say on who is included in the deal.