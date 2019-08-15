Danny Rose Unlikely to Leave Tottenham This Month Despite Ryan Sessegnon Arrival

The uncertain future of Danny Rose looks to have been settled for now at least, according to Football London, as Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted the importance of the left-back to his immediate plans.

The arrival of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham for an initial £25m had fuelled further questions over Rose's future in north London, and he had looked set to depart after a 12-year stint after being allowed to miss Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia. The club themselves had confirmed it was for him to explore different career options.

However, a lack of interest for the English full-back, paired with Spurs' weak squad depth in that area, has left Pochettino with no choice but to keep Rose - who started in the club's 3-1 win against Aston Villa last weekend.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said: "Danny is, after five years playing with me, he is a very important part of my plan. Of course, Ryan Sessegnon is still so young. Ryan is 19 years old and I think he can be potentially a very good player.





"He doesn’t have that much experience in the Premier League, and was playing like a left winger at Fulham, but maybe Ryan is a little bit behind [Giovani] Lo Celso and [Tanguy] Ndombele in age, they have more experience playing in a top level.

"Ryan is injured at the moment and maybe he needs three or four weeks out of the group, and we will see how he adapts."

Rose was called into action at the weekend due to the injuries of both Sessegnon and Ben Davies. Even when the new arrival from Fulham regains full fitness, a lack of Premier League experience makes it unlikely that he will soon become a first-team regular in north London.

The lack of short-term options for Spurs at left-back is thought to have been the reason why late interest from Watford for the England international was waved away.

However, with Davies soon set to return to full fitness and Sessegnon poised to become Tottenham's left-back in years to come, Rose's future will once again come into question in upcoming transfer windows.