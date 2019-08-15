James Rodriguez Set to Stay at Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane Takes Midfielder Off Transfer List

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

James Rodriguez is now set to stay at Real Madrid in a dramatic U-turn, with Zinedine Zidane taking him off the transfer market. 

Rodriguez, who joined Madrid back in 2014 for €75m but failed to truly settle, was on loan at Bayern Munich for the last two years but the Bavarians were not interested in taking up their option to buy. 

He has since been embroiled in a summer-long transfer saga, with Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United all linked at various times.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had been the most vocal about their interest, with president Aurelio de Laurentiis admitting earlier this summer: "James Rodriguez is Ancelotti’s wish. I don’t know if we need him 100 percent, but his talent isn’t in doubt. 

"I must help my coach. He wants James and I won’t bat an eyelid, even if he’s very expensive." 

However, according to a report from Spanish radio station COPE, Rodriguez's situation has now changed, with the player now set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zidane revised his opinion on the playmaker. 

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

In a tweet summarising the information, COPE explained: "James Rodríguez's situation at Real Madrid has changed. Zidane has him and right now he is not in the market." 

The Colombian midfielder, who is now 28, notched seven goals and six assists last season in 28 appearances across competitions, though his game time was affected by the rupturing of his cruciate ligament as well as a calf injury at the end of the season.

