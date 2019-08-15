Juan Cuadrado Set for New Juventus Contract as Maurizio Sarri Makes Decision at Right-Back

Colombia international Juan Cuadrado is being lined up by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri as the immediate successor to João Cancelo at right-back, with the 31-year-old also set for a contract extension in Turin.





Cuadrado made a number of appearances as a full-back under former manager Massimiliano Allegri, picking up assists against the likes of Inter and AC Milan from that position.





Despite being more widely known as an attacking player, Football Italia cite a report from Goal which suggests that Cuadrado will actually spend next season as a right-back under new manager Sarri's.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

But following Cancelo's departure for Manchester City, the former Chelsea manager is expected to pick Mattia De Sciglio as his first-team regular.

Danilo, who arrived as part of the Cancelo sale, could be more regularly used as Alex Sandro's understudy on the other side of the pitch as teenager Luca Pellegrini is on the cusp of joining Cagliari Calcio on a season-long loan.

With Cuadrado's future appearing to be as part of a back-four, Gazzetta dello Sport adds that they expect the Colombia international to be offered a one-year contract extension by Juventus.





The 31-year-old was set to become a free agent next season - alongside Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini - and has even attracted interest from a handful of clubs this summer.

But Juventus have so far vetoed any move for Cuadrado, having already offloaded Cancelo, as well as Leonardo Spinazzola to AS Roma.





The Bianconeri have undergone a major summer of investment, signing five players for almost £170m while also landing Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon on free transfers.