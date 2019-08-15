Twitter Reacts as N'Golo Kante Hilariously Marks Virgil van Dijk at Corner Routine During Super Cup

Chelsea might have come up short in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, but it was midfielder N'Golo Kanté who stole the show for fans on social media.

It wasn't for his impressive performance, however, as supporters were quick to notice that the France international was unbelievably being asked to man-mark Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk during a corner in the second-half.

N'Golo Kante: 5ft6'

Virgil van Dijk: 6ft4'



With 10 inches separating the two stars, Kanté's David and Goliath moment unsurprisingly caught on like wildfire, with fans from any and every club weighing in on Frank Lampard's decision to leave his diminutive midfielder marking Van Dijk.

It wasn't just Kanté's corner tactics which caught the eye, as he was one of Chelsea's star players throughout the Super Cup in Istanbul.

The Blues weren't the favourites heading into the match following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, but it was Olivier Giroud who broke the deadlock for Lampard's side.

Two goals from Sadio Mané either side of half-time swung the pendulum back in favour of Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool, but a contentious penalty decision allowed Chelsea to force the game into extra-time thanks to Jorginho's cool spot-kick.

An additional 30 minutes couldn't separate the two sides and after nine successful efforts in the penalty shootout, England Under-21 international Tammy Abraham saw his tame effort saved by goalkeeper Adrián.

Both sides will now desperately look to regain their fitness ahead of matchday two in the Premier League, where Liverpool travel to Southampton on Saturday, while Chelsea will look to get some points on their board at home to Leicester City 24 hours later.