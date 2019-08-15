UEFA Women's Player of the Year Shortlist Announced With Lucy Bronze Among Lyon Trio

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

UEFA have released their three-player shortlist for Women's Player of the Year with Olympique Lyonnais stars Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry all being chosen after another glittering campaign for their club.

Lyon lifted the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season, to continue their unquestionable dominance of women's football, while they also scooped their 13th successive Division 1 Féminine.

Such has been their utter supremacy in women's club football, the three nominees for UEFA's award have all come from the French outfit. Interestingly, the three nominees all play in different positions, with Bronze an international right back alongside midfield stalwart Henry, while Hegerberg is considered one of the finest strikers in the game.

What offers Bronze and Henry with a chance of lifting the trophy is the fact that the award also takes into account international performance. While Bronze and Henry represented England and France respectively in the 2019 Women's World Cup, Hegerberg chose not to represent Norway.

Hegerberg opted against representing her country at the World Cup this summer after deciding to retire from international football over long-standing pay-equality issues. However, the Ballon d'Or winner is still recognised among the best after a stunning league season with Lyon, with a hat-trick in the Champions League final against Barcelona a notable highlight.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Choosing the three candidates was explained on UEFA's official website, where a jury consisting of well-revered coaches and journalists comprised a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. Unable to pick players they coached, the points when then tallied to reveal the results. Ellen White finished fifth on the overall list.

The award will be presented to the winner during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message