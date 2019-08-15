UEFA Women's Player of the Year Shortlist Announced With Lucy Bronze Among Lyon Trio

UEFA have released their three-player shortlist for Women's Player of the Year with Olympique Lyonnais stars Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry all being chosen after another glittering campaign for their club.

Lyon lifted the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season, to continue their unquestionable dominance of women's football, while they also scooped their 13th successive Division 1 Féminine.

⭐⭐⭐ @UEFA Women's Player of the Year ⭐⭐⭐



🏆The shortlist https://t.co/irr2uGgZIM



Lucy Bronze🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Ada Hegerberg🇳🇴

Amandine Henry🇫🇷



Awarded on 29 August - which of Lyon's #UWCL winners is your choice? pic.twitter.com/wf0WSbTySo — #UWCL (@UWCL) August 15, 2019

Such has been their utter supremacy in women's club football, the three nominees for UEFA's award have all come from the French outfit. Interestingly, the three nominees all play in different positions, with Bronze an international right back alongside midfield stalwart Henry, while Hegerberg is considered one of the finest strikers in the game.

What offers Bronze and Henry with a chance of lifting the trophy is the fact that the award also takes into account international performance. While Bronze and Henry represented England and France respectively in the 2019 Women's World Cup, Hegerberg chose not to represent Norway.

Hegerberg opted against representing her country at the World Cup this summer after deciding to retire from international football over long-standing pay-equality issues. However, the Ballon d'Or winner is still recognised among the best after a stunning league season with Lyon, with a hat-trick in the Champions League final against Barcelona a notable highlight.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Choosing the three candidates was explained on UEFA's official website, where a jury consisting of well-revered coaches and journalists comprised a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. Unable to pick players they coached, the points when then tallied to reveal the results. Ellen White finished fifth on the overall list.

The award will be presented to the winner during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.