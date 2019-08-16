Adrian Admits Hopes of Featuring Against Southampton Despite Freak Ankle Injury

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed he is hopeful of featuring in his side's clash with Southampton on Saturday, despite picking up a freak ankle injury against Chelsea.

After saving the crucial penalty in the Super Cup final against the Blues, Adrian began celebrating with his teammates. A supporter rushed onto the pitch to join in with the festivities, but ended up slipping over and colliding with Adrian - leaving Jurgen Klopp fearing he could join Alisson on the treatment table.

However, speaking to Liverpool's official website, Adrian insisted that he is recovering well from the incident and is hopeful of retaining his place in the team on Saturday.

He said: "Today I feel much better. It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running. I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made him tackle me from the side. It was a bit of a strange situation but I feel much better today and I hope I'm ready for [Saturday].

"I think I have many chances [to play against Southampton]. I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it's going to be much better. But I'm very optimistic to start playing tomorrow again."

Klopp will certainly be sweating over Adrian's fitness, given the injury crisis which he is currently dealing with. 


Alisson is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a calf injury, whilst third-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has only just returned from a wrist injury.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

35-year-old Andy Lonergan has been drafted in as emergency cover for the Reds, and he could be in line for his first start for Liverpool if Adrian cannot recover in time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message