Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

Athletic Bilbao hosts Barcelona in a La Liga fixture on Aug. 16. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 16, 2019

A new season of La Liga kicks off on Friday when Athletic Bilbao hosts Barcelona. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at San Mames stadium.

Last season, Barcelona won La Liga for the 26th time, though it lost to eventual champion Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals. This season, Antoine Griezmann joins the club after a transfer from Atletico Madrid. He'll be looking to lead the attack in the absence of Lionel Messi, who didn't make the trip as he nurses a minor injury suffered in preseason preparations.

Athletic Bilbao will look to play spoiler for the reigning champs after finishing last season eighth in La Liga's table after going 13-14-11. In its last match, Athletic Bilbao beat Mirandes 2-1 in a friendly. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch the entire original series Exploring Planet Fútbol, with episodes spanning Iceland, Germany, Japan and Argentina.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message