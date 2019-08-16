A new season of La Liga kicks off on Friday when Athletic Bilbao hosts Barcelona. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at San Mames stadium.

Last season, Barcelona won La Liga for the 26th time, though it lost to eventual champion Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals. This season, Antoine Griezmann joins the club after a transfer from Atletico Madrid. He'll be looking to lead the attack in the absence of Lionel Messi, who didn't make the trip as he nurses a minor injury suffered in preseason preparations.

Athletic Bilbao will look to play spoiler for the reigning champs after finishing last season eighth in La Liga's table after going 13-14-11. In its last match, Athletic Bilbao beat Mirandes 2-1 in a friendly.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

