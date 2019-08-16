Bernardo Silva Insists 'Huge Talent' Phil Foden Can Become One of the Best Players in the World

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that he believes young teammate Phil Foden can become 'one of the best midfielders in the world' in just two years.

Foden, an academy graduate, joined the senior squad at City in the summer of 2017, the same time Bernardo Silva made his £45m move from Monaco, and as revealed in a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, the Portuguese international is a big fan of the young Englishman.

Following a summer in which boss Pep Guardiola - who has been known to get carried away with his compliments on occasion - called the 19-year-old the 'most talented player' he's ever seen, ahead of players like Lionel Messi, Silva piled on the praise.

The 25-year-old declared (via BBC Sport): "I just think he's six years younger than me, but he's a huge, huge talent.



"If he keeps working as hard as he does every day, because he does work very hard, and if his mentality is good - and he has that - [then in] one, two years he will be one of the best midfielders in the world.

"To go from the second team of Manchester City to the first one, it is a huge step. Me, I was from the second team at Benfica, to Monaco, then always growing, and then Manchester City.

"I don't know what kind of pressure he has, but he enjoys playing football so much and he loves what he does."

Silva continued: "He will be successful because when you have a good mentality like he has and when you are good, because he's very good, it's a matter of time.

"Sometimes you need six more months, sometimes you need one more year, but sooner or later he will be one of the best."