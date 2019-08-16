Eden Hazard Will Miss Real Madrid Opener With Hamstring Injury

Eden Hazard's official Real Madrid debut will have to wait.

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Real Madrid summer signing Eden Hazard will miss his side's opening La Liga game against Celta Vigo on Saturday, after it was announced that he had suffered a hamstring injury in training. 

Hazard, who joined Los Blancos from Chelsea at the start of the summer in a deal worth an initial €100m, is yet to appear in a competitive fixture for the club – but his wait for an official debut will now have to wait after it was revealed he had suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to Saturday's La Liga opener. 

The club unveiled the news via a statement on their official website, which read: "After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

This comes just after Wednesday's confirmation that fellow summer signing and forward Rodrygo had also suffered a similar injury, with an issue in the right rectus femoris muscle expected to keep him out for around three weeks.

Alongside the Brazilian, Hazard joins playmaker Marco Asensio on Zinedine Zidane's injury list, with the Spaniard not expected back until at least February next year following the rupturing of his cruciate ligament at the start of preseason, as well as Ferland Mendy, another summer recruit.

In a cruel twist of fate, the French left back has also been struck down with a hamstring injury, and is unlikely to be passed fit in time to make his debut against Celta either.

