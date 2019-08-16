Eden Hazard Purchases €11m La Finca Mansion as Belgian Settles Into Life in Madrid

Comfort is often the key to success, and Eden Hazard's life as a Real Madrid player is about to get a whole lot more comfortable, after he completed the purchase of a new €11m mansion in La Finca.

The Belgian officially completed a long-awaited £90m move to the Spanish capital in June, and having come through pre-season, he's in line to start the visit to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

After the match, however, he'll be returning to enviable surroundings in the Madrid suburbs, with his new property spanning a vast 5,151 square meters.

Eden Hazard’s €11m mansion in Madrid 💰 pic.twitter.com/PZX8GCDqEZ — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 14, 2019

We should all aspire to own a house significant enough for the locals to have given it a name, and according to Marca, the expansive estate - the work of architect Miguel Torres - has been ominously branded 'La Casa Nigra,' or 'the Black House.'

For those clued up on the Spanish music scene, it was previously owned by singer and 17-time Latin Grammy winner Alejandro Sanz.

Having netted 21 goals and registered 17 assists for Chelsea last season, Hazard will be hoping to bring his Premier League form to Spain and get life at the Bernabeu off to a flier this weekend.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

He's already off the mark having scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg last Wednesday, and another goal or two in Vigo on Saturday would go down a storm.